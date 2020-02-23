Sip & Stroll — Feb. 29

Posted on 23 February 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Friends of the Deerfield Beach Arboretum, will be hosting the annual Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Constitution Park and Arboretum, 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m.



Guests will enjoy a sampling of wine, beer and cuisine from local restaurants while taking a stroll through the Arboretum listening to live music. Tickets can be purchased at Constitution Park for $35/person!



Performances by: Mister Trombone, Brent Charles & Blue Dolphin Express and Robert DeVere Moore!



Food and Spirits graciously provided by:

2019 Winner “Best of Sip & Stroll” • Sweet Lipz Desserts

VS Importing, Inc • Barrel of Monks Brewing • Your Sweet Escape

PDQ • Coopers Hawk • Cochic • Double Eagle Distributing, Inc

Veza Sur • Republic National Distributing Company • 4 Rivers

Steel Tie Spirits Co. • Sparkling Ice • Phat Boy Sushi & Kitchen

Misfits Brewing Co • Anne Marie’s Pizza Company Inc



Please note: This is a 21 and over event with a limited amount of tickets. Additional event parking, with a free shuttle service, will be located at the east parking lot in the Target Plaza, 3313 W Hillsboro Blvd, from 5:45 to 10:30 p.m.



For more information, please call 954-480-4494.