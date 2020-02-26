Education Advisory Board Meeting with Special Guest Speaker

The City of Deerfield Beach Education Advisory Board meeting featuring special guest speaker Superintendent of Broward County Schools Robert W. Runcie will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Community Center, 50 Technology Way, in Deerfield Beach.
All interested persons are urged to attend the Educational Advisory Board meeting, send a representative or express their views by letter. Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office at (954) 480-4213 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771.
For additional information, please contact Suzan Scott at 954-480-6420 or sscott@deerfield-beach.com.