City Receives Awards for Water and Stormwater Projects

Posted on 27 February 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach has announced that the American Public Works Association has recognized the city for its recent water and stormwater projects. The Water Project of the Year award was received for The West Water Treatment Plant Lime Contact Tank Rehabilitation Project, completed in December of 2019. The project was technically challenging and occurred with minimum downtime, while the city continued to deliver high-quality water supply both during and after project completion. The Stormwater Project of the Year award was received for the Kingfisher Canal Outfall Treatment Structure Project, completed in June of 2019. This project consisted of innovative technology, the use of best construction practices with complex installation, and positive community engagement with residents who live on the canal.