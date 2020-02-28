Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins March 1

Posted on 28 February 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to inform the public that sea turtle nesting season will begin on March 1. This season run through Oct. 31. The city would also like to remind residents to reduce the amount of visible light to the beach as this can cause disorientations in nesting sea turtles and hatchlings. For further information on the proper lighting guidelines, please see the link provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) www.dfb.city/seaturtlelighting.

For further information, please contact the City’s Coastal & Waterway Coordinator, Patrick Bardes, at pbardes@dfb.city.