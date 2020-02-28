Shooting in Pompano Beach

Posted on 28 February 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Pompano Beach Monday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Feb. 24, someone shot into a black Infiniti QX30 occupied by Jacques Altidor near the 700 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue in Pompano Beach. A second person, Thelbert Brayboy, was also shot while standing outside the vehicle.

BSO deputies responded and found Altidor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health North where he was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies located Brayboy at Broward Health North with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was transported to the hospital by a friend.

On the night of Tuesday, Feb. 25, BSO homicide detectives, along with a BSO deputy, responded back to the incident location to conduct a follow-up investigation. During the investigation, the deputy was confronted by an aggressive dog. The dog was subsequently shot in the front leg by the deputy and transported to Hollywood Animal Hospital for treatment.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. Jeffrey Curtis at 954-321-4214. Anonymous tips can be provided through Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.