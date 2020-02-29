Coronavirus update from Broward County–No cases in Florida

While there are NO reported cases in Florida, the outbreak of coronavirus has now spread to more than 30 other countries including the United States; with the majority of reported cases still in China.
According to health professionals, common signs of infection mimic the flu, including respiratory symptoms, fever and cough.
Everyone should be following standard recommendations to prevent infection spread including:
- regular hand washing
- coughing and sneezing into your elbow, not your hands
- avoiding close contact with anyone showing respiratory symptoms
Individuals who believe they are experiencing any of the symptoms should contact their health care professional and follow their advice. For more information, visit www.broward.org/pages/coronavirus.aspx.