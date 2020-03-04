Posted on 04 March 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Bubbles & Burgers is just one of the events leading up to one of the hottest culinary events of the year in our area — the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting, which is this Saturday, March 7 (more on that later). The events began with Bacchus Beckons and then, there also are the Vintner Dinners coming up in private homes on March 6.

Bubbles & Burgers was held on Feb. 20 at the Boca Beach Club. Guests could try a variety of burgers, including the 24 Hour Braised Short Rib Burger, Moroccan Lamb Burger, The Last King Scotland, made with salmon and spinach slaw, an All American Slider or a Latin Veggie Burger, so there was something for everyone. There was also a “French Fry Bar,” which had different types of fries, and other items like tater tots and chips. Of course, there can’t be Burgers without Bubbles and that is where the various spirit stations came in pouring a bit of the bubbly. In addition, there was dessert! ALINA Residences sponsored the unique photo booth so everyone could leave with a memory, or have it emailed to them.

As was mentioned, the next event is the six different Vintner Dinners at private homes on March 6 from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by the very popular Grand Tasting on March 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Here guests can try tasty tidbits from over 25 local restaurants and select from over 130 champagnes and wines from around the world. There also will be a silent auction, a a pop-up jewelry shop by Yvel; a pop-up shop by Crown Wine & Spirits; luxury items from select vendors, including Park Luxury Sporting Accessories; and a pop-up art gallery by Thomas Arvid, the nation’s pre-eminent painter of wine, who will be painting a piece of artwork during the Grand Tasting. He also donated a piece of artwork to the silent auction. Guests can also get a touch up from Bloomingdale’s professional makeup artists at the Bloomingdale’s Red-Carpet Cosmetic Touch-Up Station throughout the evening. There will also be a range of products for sale.

Restaurants who will be serving up their specialties include Benihana, the Boca Raton Resort & Club, Bolay, Bonefish Grill, Burton’s Grill & Bar, City Fish Market, Chops Lobster Bar, J&D Cakes, Just Salad, Loch Bar, M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Potions in Motion, Raw Juce, Rebel House, Rex Baron, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Sommer’s Cupcakes, The Capital Grille, The Melting Pot, and THE POKÉ COMPANY.

Featured Vintners include Cakebread Cellars, Flora Springs Winery, Montes Wines, Silver Oaks & Twomey Cellars, and Truchard Vineyards. Participating wineries include A to Z Wineworks, Balletto Vineyards, Brady Vineyards, Blanc de Bleu, Bocelli Family Vineyards, Bodegas Callia, Boneshaker, Cass Winery, Castello di Verrazzano, Chateau de Berne Estate, Francis Tannahill, Gravel Bar Winery, Hahn Family Wines, Invivo Wines, Island Grove Wine Company, Jam Jar Wines, JP Chenet France, Mercer, Moillard, Picket Fence Vineyards, Relax Wines, Rex Hill, Santa Margherita, Santa Rita, Smith and Hook, Taittinger, Torbreck Barossa Valley, and Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery.