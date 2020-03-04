Meet & Mingle–Celebrate the Green

Posted on 04 March 2020 by JLusk

On Friday, March 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., join the members of the Deerfield Historical Society for an evening of food and fun at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, at 100 Fairway Drive, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The very popular Wildfire Band will be there, including the fantastic violinist Randi Fishenfeld and local fave Frank Beaton on the Bagpipes with the Drake School of Irish Dancers. There will also be a silent auction and hors d’ oeuvres. Proceeds benefit the Historical Society’s programs.

Tickets are $60 for those wearing green and $75 without. Cash bar. Order online at www.deerfield-history.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-and-minglecelebrate-the-green-tickets-94554473977?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. RSVP By March 9. elilly707@aol.com or call 561-299-8684.