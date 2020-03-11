St. Ambrose Carnival

Posted on 11 March 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Did you hear the music as you drove down Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach? The rockin’ tunes were probably from St. Ambrose Catholic Church & School where the annual carnival was held Feb. 27 to March 1.

“We had fabulous bands,” said Carol Schottenfeld, who volunteers at the event yearly. “Every year gets better and better.”

This year, said fellow volunteer Kathy Capobianco, they added Mexican Corn to the food court, which was a big hit. Their usual Polish dinner was sold-out.

Something else new … The DoubleTree by Hilton had their employee appreciation party there.

“Every year, it gets better and better,” added Schottenfeld, who thanked all the volunteers who support the event year after year.

There were plenty of carnival rides and games again and plenty to eat, including carnival faves like funnel cakes.

Rena Varoli, a volunteer selling baked goods while wearing this year’s new tie-dyed t-shirt for the carnival, added, “We had beautiful weather. We couldn’t have asked for a nicer weekend.”

Proceeds from the event go back to the students at the school.

Next is the annual Fish Fry, in time for Lent, on March 13. For more information, call 954-427-2226. St. Ambrose is located at 363 SE 12 Ave. in Deerfield Beach.