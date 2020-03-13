| News

Pompano takes action re: Coronavirus

Posted on 13 March 2020 by JLusk

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of the
Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Pompano Beach is cancelling or postponing public gatherings. Effective  Monday,  March  16, all  events,  meetings  (including  City  Commission  Meetings)  and programs in City facilities will be cancelled or postponed until after April 1. The  City  continues  to  monitor  and  collaborate  with  local,  state  and  federal  agencies regarding the Coronavirus and will evaluate future actions  necessary  to  protect  the health  and  well-being  of  residents and visitors. 
 
Mayor  Rex  Hardin  has  already  issued  a  proclamation  declaring  a  public  health  emergency.  This  allows  the  City  to  take  any  and  all  protective  actions  necessary  to  protect  our  employees  and  the 
public to the best of our ability.
 
A  24  hour  Florida  Department  of  Health  call  center  is  available  at  866-779-6121  or  email COVID19@flhealth.gov. The City’s website
www.pompanobeachfl.gov offers several coronavirus informational
links. 

