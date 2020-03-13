Pompano takes action re: Coronavirus

Posted on 13 March 2020 by JLusk

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of the

Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Pompano Beach is cancelling or postponing public gatherings. Effective Monday, March 16, all events, meetings (including City Commission Meetings) and programs in City facilities will be cancelled or postponed until after April 1. The City continues to monitor and collaborate with local, state and federal agencies regarding the Coronavirus and will evaluate future actions necessary to protect the health and well-being of residents and visitors.

Mayor Rex Hardin has already issued a proclamation declaring a public health emergency. This allows the City to take any and all protective actions necessary to protect our employees and the

public to the best of our ability.

A 24 hour Florida Department of Health call center is available at 866-779-6121 or email COVID19@flhealth.gov. The City’s website

www.pompanobeachfl.gov offers several coronavirus informational

links.