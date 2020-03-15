BSO seeks help in armed robbery–Pompano

Posted on 15 March 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Violent Crimes detectives are releasing images of a male subject and vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach recently.

On March 13 at approximately 9:19 p.m., a BSO deputy patrolling the community heard gunfire and immediately responded toward the directions of the gunfire. Upon deputies’ arrival to the area, they located a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds at the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the juvenile male to a nearby hospital where he is stabilized and listed in critical condition.

An unknown person depicted on the photograph, driving a newer model blue VW Tiguan, shot the 17 year old male multiple times. BSO detectives are asking for any assistance in locating the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Derek Diaz at the BSO, Criminal Investigations Division at 954-321-4356. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.