Business Resources for Managing COVID-19

Posted on 15 March 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and is taking steps to ensure the safety of residents, visitors and the business community. A State of Emergency has been declared by Federal, State and Local Governments. Business owners are encouraged to find official information on the COVID-19 outbreak at www.coronavirus.gov. The site contains information specifically for businesses and employers including how to keep your workplace clean.

Because the virus is already causing business disruption, the United States Small Business Administration is providing Coronavirus Economic Injury Disaster loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to overcome the temporary loss of revenue. More information on this program can be found at www.SBA.gov/disaster.

The State of Florida is also providing disaster mitigation information for small businesses at www.FloridaDisaster.biz. This site contains a business survey that Governor Ron DeSantis has launched to collect information from businesses on how the virus spread is impacting them to serve as the basis for providing appropriate disaster response resources.

As new information becomes available to assist small businesses, the City will issue subsequent updates via press release.

For additional information, contact Kris Mory, Director of Economic Development at 954-480-4317 or kmory@deerfield-beach.org.