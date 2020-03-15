Community Foundation of Broward has new Board of Directors

Posted on 15 March 2020 by JLusk

Community Foundation of Broward has named four new members to its Board of Directors. The new Board members were officially welcomed at a recent meeting of the full Board of Directors.

Newly-elected members of the Community Foundation Board of Directors are Marcell D. Haywood, Susanne Cornfeld Hurowitz, David W. Horvitz and Dara Levan.

Marcell D. Haywood is a Miami-based entrepreneur and business executive. He is CEO of Thesis Holdings and founder and CEO of Encompass Onsite Solutions.

Susanne Cornfeld Hurowitz is President of HB Capital Group, a privately-held real estate investment and management company headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

David W. Horvitz, of Hollywood, is Board Chariman and Chief Executive Officer of SouthOcean Capital Partners, with offices in Fort Lauderdale.

Dara Levan is a communication specialist, writer and editor who publishes the weekly blog, Every Soul Has a Story. She previously worked as a speech-language pathologist and has edited several published books.

Pictured: (L to R): Marcell D. Haywood, Susanne Cornfeld Hurowitz, Dara Levan, David W. Horvitz