Posted on 15 March 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Violent Crimes detectives are releasing images of a male subject and vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach recently.

On March 13, 2020, at approximately 9:19 p.m., a BSO deputy patrolling the community heard gunfire and immediately responded toward the directions of the gunfire. Upon deputies’ arrival to the area, they located a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds at the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the juvenile male to a nearby hospital where he is stabilized and listed in critical condition.

An unknown person depicted on the photograph, driving a newer model blue VW Tiguan, shot the 17 year old male multiple times. BSO detectives are asking for any assistance in locating the suspect.

To see pictures, visit www.sheriff.org/PIO/BSONews/Pages/DETECTIVES-SEEK-MAN-WHO-SHOT-JUVENILE.aspx

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Derek Diaz at the BSO, Criminal Investigations Division at 954-321-4356. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.