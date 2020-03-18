Broward County Libraries Close, SBA Loans & More

Posted on 18 March 2020 by JLusk

Update #13 on COVID-19

Today, Mayor Dale V.C. Holness held a news conference along with Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez to update the public. View News Conference

Port Everglades is operational. We are focused on keeping the Port functioning efficiently so fuel and cargo can be delivered as quickly as possible.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is operational. There are some reductions in flights, especially on the international side, due to the airlines adjusting to less travelers. Because of decreased demand, FLL has suspended valet parking service. Employees will temporarily park in the Cypress Garage, eliminating the need to be shuttled to terminals.

Broward County Libraries will be closed to the public at the close of regular service hours on Thursday, March 19th. This will also be the last day customers can pick up holds or borrow books, digital tablets and other physical materials until the library reopens. The Library will not assess any fines for materials returned late as a result of the closure. Online services will still be available. Library staff will still report to their regular work locations. Check Broward.org/Library for updates.

The National Guard will soon deploy a team of nurses and medics to operate a COVID-19 testing location in Broward at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. In order to prepare, both the park and the Broward County Transit Park & Ride lot at the park have been closed until further notice. Watch for details about the testing locations. BCT’s 95 Express customers are advised to use the Park & Ride lot at Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Boulevard in Miramar, until further notice. NOTE: Only health care professionals, first responders, and residents age 65 and older who are symptomatic will be screened.

Small Business Assistance

There are two emergency small business loan programs designed to assist small businesses during during a disaster – the Florida Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program and the SBA Economic Injury Loan Program. Visit this website for more information. We are also continuing to encourage every Broward County business to complete the Florida Emergency Business Damage Assessment Survey at floridadisaster.biz.

People with Food Insecurity

If residents are already receiving home-delivered meals from South Florida Meals on Wheels, that service will continue as usual. If a resident normally takes meals at a congregate meal site or senior center, and that facility has closed, that resident will receive home-delivered meals until their regular facility re-opens.

Residents who are currently not participating in a meal program and are experiencing a food shortage due to COVID-19, can call the Area Agency on Aging of Broward’s Elder Helpline at 954-745-9779 for assistance.

It is critically important that all residents and visitors continue to follow the precautionary recommendations of health professionals. For the latest updates, visit FloridaHealth.gov, email COVID-19@flhealth.gov or call the FDOH Call Center at 866-779-6121. To learn what Broward County is doing, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus.

Check this state Department of Health tracking map to stay informed.

This update prepared by the Broward County Office of Public Communications

To subscribe to Snapshot, email publicinfo@broward.org