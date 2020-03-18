DB Closes Beach due to COVID-19

Posted on 18 March 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach continues to monitor and adapt emergency plans for COVID-19 in its effort to slow the rate of transmission. The City is closing its public beach effective Wednesday, March 18, at 6 a.m.

In a meeting held this afternoon with the mayors and city managers of Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach, and the town manager of Lauderdale by the Sea, these cities have agreed to close their beaches effective Wednesday, March 18, at 6 a.m.

Additional Closures and Changes:

The Deerfield Beach Aquatics Complex is closed until further notice.

Bars and nightclubs in Deerfield Beach were ordered closed effective at 5 p.m. March 17 for 30 days, per the Governor’s orders.

Building permits, engineering permits and inspections will be done by appointment only through those respective departments. (Building/Code 954-480-4238, Planning/Landscaping 954-480-4206)

Restaurants that choose to remain open must operate at 50-percent occupancy capacity, maintain social distancing, and abide by all other CDC guidelines. All restaurants are required to be closed to dining by 10 p.m., with exceptions to takeout/delivery.

The International Fishing Pier will be closed to sightseeing, and only fishing will be allowed from 5 a.m. to midnight, effective immediately.

Utilities:

The City of Deerfield Beach will not be turning off any water services in the Deerfield Beach service area for overdue accounts until further notice.

They want to remind residents to follow public health advice regarding hygiene, avoiding crowds and other social distancing measures.

For more information, contact the 24-hour Florida Department of Health hotline, 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.