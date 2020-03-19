BSO ceases all eviction notices

Posted on 19 March 2020 by JLusk

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the 17th Judicial Circuit, has decided to temporarily cease all eviction activities until further notice due to the current public health crisis.

In coordination with Chief Judge Jack Tuter and the 17th Judicial Circuit, it was agreed that deputies stop serving eviction notices for as long as is needed. This is a difficult and uncertain time for everyone in our community, and we want to ensure residents have a safe place to stay, focus on being with their families and stay healthy in order to slow the spread of the virus across Broward County. No one should have to worry about losing their home during this pandemic,â€ Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, for your safety and the safety of our personnel, notify the dispatcher of those symptoms so the information can be appropriately relayed to our first responders. Also, contact the Florida Department of Health at 954-412-7300.

For additional information and frequently asked questions, please visit https://www.sheriff.org/SheriffTony/.