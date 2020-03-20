Deerfield closures due to COVID-19

Posted on 20 March 2020 by JLusk

As the City of Deerfield Beach prepares to head into the weekend, officials want to remind residents of recent closures and other restrictions that have been enacted by the city, county, and state government to fight the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions and closures are as follows:

1. All bars, nightclubs, taverns, pubs, cocktail lounges, breweries, dance halls, movie theaters, halls for hire, auditoriums, bowling alleys, video arcades, and sports and entertainment facilities, including but not limited to such establishments contained within a hotel or other enclosed structure, shall be closed.

2. All restaurants, cafeterias, and other foodservice establishments shall cease all on-premises dining. These establishments may continue to operate drive-thru, delivery, take-out, and exterior pick-up food services during their regular permitted hours.

3. Effective Monday, March 23rd, the Community Development Block Grant bus shuttle service is suspended until further notice. Residents are encouraged to use Deerfield Beach Express I & II for their transportation needs. No changes have been made to the Express I & II service at this time. For more information on senior services in Deerfield Beach, call the Center for Active Aging at (954) 480-4449.

4. Please be reminded that all public beach areas east of the beach boardwalk are closed until further notice. Lifeguards and law enforcement are on duty to ensure that the public is aware and adheres to these beach restrictions. On-street parking and the Main Beach Parking Lot are also closed.

All public gatherings of any type, whether organized or otherwise, of greater than 10 people are prohibited.

However, grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores, retail establishments, banks, credit unions, financial institutions, hardware stores, auto supply stores, hospitals, healthcare and medical facilities, and pharmacies will remain open. Please remember to adhere to the social distancing recommendations. City officials want you to stay safe and healthy.

For additional information and resources, visit City News at dfb.city, or the Emergency Management Coronavirus webpage at www.dfb.city/COVID19.