Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting

Posted on 21 March 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Every year, food and wine lovers flock to one of the most popular events of the year in this area, Boca Bacchanal’s Grand Tasting. This year, the event was held on March 7 (the day after the Vitner Dinners) at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. In addition to over enjoying tasty tidbits from local restaurants, as well as drinks, guests could bid on over 100 silent auction items. There was also a pop-up Bloomingdale’s Red Carpet Touch Up Station. In addition, world-renowned painter of wine Thomas Arvid was on-hand to paint live and had some of his pieces on display, as well as donating to the silent auction. Proceeds benefited the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum (BRHS&M). Guests enjoyed the event so much that they did not want to leave! Find out more about the BRHS&M at https://www.bocahistory.org.