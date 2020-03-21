BSO Update on Coronavirus

Posted on 21 March 2020 by JLusk

Message from Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony:

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is committed to public safety and the health of our community. We will continue to keep you up to date on any BSO news important to you and your family on the coronavirus (COVID-19).



BSO remains fully prepared to provide the highest level of service to all Broward residents and visitors. Here are some important things you should know:



BSO PRECAUTIONS

First responders play a vital role in responding to public health concerns such as COVID-19. Based upon CDC guidance, BSO employees are:

Practicing enhanced hygiene practices Limiting face to face interaction to only when operationally necessary Taking reports over the phone as opposed to in person Screening public access to BSO facilities

PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT (PPE) FOR BSO

BSO currently has enough PPE to do our job. Like many agencies across the nation, BSO is faced with the harsh reality that supply chains which provide important protective equipment are facing diminished capacity. We are monitoring our resources and providing guidance to our staff on the recommended use of personal protective equipment.



COVID-19 SCREENING

I am concerned for the well-being of both employees and the public. One of my top priorities is to ensure that our employees are cared for and that our first responder workforce remains capable of responding to calls for service. As such, all commands are diligently monitoring personnel for exposure. Employees are following guidance provided by the Florida Department of Health and the CDC. As for the public, we encourage you to use BSO’s online resources and only respond to a BSO facility when essential. You may be subject to a health screening when visiting a BSO facility.



BSO OPERATIONS AND CLOSURES

While we value face-to-face interactions, we understand the need to reduce risk to both citizens and employees during this time of recommended social distancing. As such, we have modified the way we are providing many BSO services. In some cases, some services have been temporarily suspended and offices closed. Please see below for important information:

LAW ENFORCEMENT: Our law enforcement district offices remain fully operational. While some of the districts have closed their lobby to the public, district offices remain open and are still assisting the public. For more information call the BSO district directly or visit www.sheriff.org/LE.

BSO has temporarily suspended all eviction actions until further notice. If you have additional questions regarding civil process, please call (954) 831-8787, Monday-Friday 8:45 am-4:45 pm.

The Public Safety Building will remain open to the public during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 am-5:00 pm. Visitors may be subject to a health screening prior to being granted access.

RECORDS DIVISION : The Records Division window is closed to the public at the Public Safety Building. Individuals wishing to request a copy of a report, background check or other type of records request, can do so by clicking here.

EVIDENCE UNIT: The Evidence Unit will be closed to the public beginning March 24, until further notice. If you have specific questions, please call (954) 765-4351.

HUMAN RESOURCES: Human Resources is accepting all documents electronically. For anyone who is unable to upload documents via computer access, a Human Resources drop box is available at the lobby desk inside the Public Safety Building. Questions regarding recruitment should be directed to RecruitmentUnit@sheriff.org.

INMATE VISITATION: The BSO Video Visitation Center will close to the public on Monday, March 23, 2020. However, remote video visitation will continue to be offered. This service allows you to interact with an inmate from anywhere you have internet access by using your smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam. Visitors are required to create a Securus Online account. We are offering free vouchers to allow professionals, family and friends to visit remotely at no cost. Visitors can contact the Visitation Center at (954) 982-6925 for more information on how to access the free vouchers.

BSO DRUG COURT TREATMENT: The Drug Court Treatment Division s is conducting services via phone. Drug testing hours are limited. For more information, please call your counselor or the Drug Court Treatment Division at (954) 497-3610.

DAY REPORTING AND REENTRY DIVISION (DRRD): DRRD services are available by phone. They are still providing bus passes, housing, case management, therapy sessions, etc. for clients who have these needs. For more information, please call your supervision specialist or DRRD at (954) 831-5300.

DRRD services are available by phone. They are still providing bus passes, housing, case management, therapy sessions, etc. for clients who have these needs. For more information, please call your supervision specialist or DRRD at (954) 831-5300. MISDEMEANOR PROBATION: All BSO Misdemeanor Probation offices are closed to the public. Clients are asked to call or email their assigned supervision specialist for alternative reporting instructions. Please be patient during this time as they work to return each request. Please also note, drug testing is suspended until further notice. It remains the responsibility of all clients to comply with all conditions of probation or the Misdemeanor Diversion Program. If you are experiencing any issues, or have any concerns about your supervision conditions, please call or email your assigned supervision specialist. We are here to work with you through these unusual circumstances.

COVID-19 TESTING

Drive-thru testing is now open in Broward County. BSO deputies will be onsite providing security and traffic control throughout the day.



Testing locations include:

PEMBROKE PINES: Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System C.B. Smith Park (900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines)

9:00 am-5:00 pm.

Drive thru testing will be provided only to those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and who meet the specific criteria. This includes first responders, medical personnel, people age 65 or older, individuals who have traveled internationally from an affected geographic area or who are immune compromised with symptoms. Nurses will screen prospective patients to determine eligibility. You must bring ID. For more information, click here.



The following locations are testing by pre-registered appointment only.

WESTON: Cleveland Clinic – call (954) 659-5951 or click here.

Cleveland Clinic – call (954) 659-5951 or click here. POMPANO: Broward Health – call (954) 320-5730 or click here.

Below are some important updates regarding other county services:

BROWARD COUNTY COURTHOUSES: Broward county courthouses are closed to all visitors. Jurors should contact the Juror Information Hotline at (954) 831-7051 for up-to-date reporting instructions. For additional information regarding criminal trials and appearances, traffic court, etc., please visit browardclerk.org.

BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOLS: Beginning March 16, all Broward County Public Schools are closed. For the latest up to date information, please visit browardschools.com.

Beginning March 16, all Broward County Public Schools are closed. For the latest up to date information, please visit browardschools.com. BROWARD COLLEGE: All classes are suspended from March 14 – March 22, including face-to-face, online, as well as field experience courses, and law enforcement academies. Remote learning will begin on Monday, March 23. For the latest up-to-date information, please visit broward.edu.

SCAM ALERT: As fears over COVID-19 are on the rise, so are scammers who are trying to exploit the situation. From cheap and shoddy merchandise to phishing emails and fake charitable causes, criminals are cashing in on this epidemic.

Spot a Scam:

Scams can include social media posts, texts and websites meant to take your personal information and money and infect computers.

Think twice before investing in companies who say they are working on a coronavirus cure. Check official sources like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before being lured into a scam.

Be aware of fake fundraising. Verify the charity is legitimate. If someone wants donations in cash, gift card or by wiring money, don’t do it.

Watch out for online marketing of vaccinations or products claiming to treat the virus.

Do not click on unfamiliar links or emails. Phishing emails may mention the coronavirus, medical supplies or claim to be from government, national or local health organizations in order to get users to open the message that unleashes malware.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus.

Be aware of entering personal information into websites.

Be aware of price gouging. If you see this, please contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office or call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226).

CORONAVIRUS QUESTIONS

If you have any questions related to the coronavirus, call the Florida Department of Health Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov. Individuals who are concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health in Broward County at (954) 412-7300 and their healthcare provider. If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911.



We have created a dedicated source to communicate important information to you: www.sheriff.org/sherifftony. If you have additional questions about BSO services or departments, please direct message us on social media or email ask_the_sheriff@sheriff.org.



The Broward Sheriff’s Office stands with our community partners and state and local officials to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to update you as the COVID-19 situation evolves.



Remember, by remaining calm, strong, and united, together we will get through this.



Service Equals Reward



Sheriff Gregory Tony