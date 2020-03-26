Business closures in Deerfield due to COVID-19

Posted on 26 March 2020 by JLusk

Complete List of Business Closures

To protect the health of Deerfield Beach residents and contain the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the State and the County have issued orders directing the closure of non-essential businesses. The following is an updated list of industries that have been instructed to close until further notice.

Restaurants, Food and Alcohol Sales

All restaurants and food establishments licensed under Chapter 500 and 509, Florida Statutes, are mandated to suspend on-premises food consumption. Such establishments may continue to operate their kitchens for delivery, take-out and exterior pick-up food services.

All vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises shall cease the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink or in sealed containers for consumption on the premises. Such vendors may sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off-premises in accordance with the conditions in Governor Executive Order 20-71.

Entertainment Establishments

All bars, nightclubs, taverns, pubs, cocktail lounges, breweries, dance halls, movie theaters, concert houses, playhouses, halls for hire, auditoriums, bowling alleys, video arcades, and sports and entertainment facilities, including but not limited to such establishments contained within a hotel or other enclosed structure, are ordered closed.

Gyms and Fitness Centers

All gyms and fitness centers and fitness studios are ordered closed.

Exemptions: Gyms and fitness centers, which are amenities of hotels and have a capacity of 10 persons or less, are an amenity of a residential building, are interior to any fire or police station, or are located inside any single-occupancy office building.

Non-Essential Business Closures

All non-essential retail and commercial business locations are ordered closed except to the extent necessary to perform Minimum Basic Operations. (See County Emergency Order 2020-01 for more info on businesses deemed non-essential and essential).

Public Gatherings

All public gatherings of any type, whether organized or otherwise, of greater than 10 people are prohibited.

Exemptions: Grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores, retail stores, banks, credit unions, financial institutions, hardware stores, auto supply stores, hospitals, healthcare and medical facilities, pharmacies, drug stores, medical supply companies, and land or facilities owned and managed by the County, School Board, North Broward Hospital District, the State, or Federal Government are exempt.