COVID-19 Hotline

Posted on 26 March 2020 by JLusk

The Broward County Call Center opened a special telephone line to assist the Florida Department of Health in Broward County in answering public questions about COVID-19, including conducting pre-screening for testing eligibility. The new number is 954-357-9500. The temporary COVID-19 call center will accept calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.

This service should not be confused with Broward County’s normal 311 call center operation, which will continue to operate its normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as part of County business operations. Please do not direct members of the public to call 311 for COVID-19 questions. Those inquiries should be directed to 954-357-9500.