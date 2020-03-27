Posted on 27 March 2020 by JLusk

The Broward County issued Emergency Order 20-03 issued on March 26, strongly urges individuals to remain home other than to engage in essential activities. Essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies are still open. See the order listed below to get all of the details. You can still go for a walk outside. If you are around other people while doing so, practice social distancing — same thing in the grocery store. This means stay 6 ft. away. Limit your grocery shopping. Try to stock up once –maybe get enough for a week. Do NOT hoard.

This Safer at Home order is in place for the protection of public health and to slow the spread of the Coronavirus among the community. The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that the United States has the potential to become the center of the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of Florida now has over 2,300 total cases. Miami-Dade, Broward County, and Palm Beach County combined have 55% of Florida cases. It is reported that there are confirmed cases in every Broward County jurisdiction. City officials strongly urge residents to take this order seriously and Stay at Home.



The County order takes effect on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 12:01 .a.m. and can found at https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Documents/BC-EmergencyOrder20-03.pdf



To support the County order, the City of Deerfield Beach City Manager has issued Emergency Order 2020-03, effective Friday, March 27, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. In addition to the Executive Orders issued by the Governor, The Emergency Orders issued by the County, and the Emergency Orders issued by the City, this Order imposes the following:



· The International Fishing Pier is now closed to the public until further notice.

· To further promote social distancing and adhere to the latest CDC guidelines, areas where members from different households congregate and use shared facilities, all pools that are amenities of a hotel, motel, homeowners or condominium association, rental apartment or other multifamily development are hereby ordered closed until further notice.

· All golf courses within the City are hereby ordered closed until further notice.



For additional information on COVID-19, visit www.dfb.city/covid19. For additional information, you are encouraged to call the Broward County COVID-19 hotline, 954-357-9500.