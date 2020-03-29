Community comes together during COVID-19 outbreak

Posted on 29 March 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

COVID-19 has brought our world to a standstill it seems. Business are closing. Employees are out of work. Everyone is glued to their TVs waiting for the latest news and home hoping to not get sick, or that someone they know doesn’t get sick. They are isolating in hopes that they do not spread it to others if they are the ones who have it. We are all in this together. But during this crisis, people still need basic needs – food, water, toilet paper, some of which are in short supply these days as people hoard the goods as quickly as they hit the shelves. Luckily, some members of the community have stepped up to lend a helping hand, and, at the same time, have worked to keep their own businesses going in a new way, and be able to still pay their employees during this difficult time.

One of those clever business owners is Danielle Rosse of Oceans 234. Her restaurant is usually bustling with people as it right on the beach. But now that the beach is closed and restaurants have been limited to take-out only, she had to shift gears to keep her business going. She came up with an idea that not only would help with that, but also help out the community. She turned her seaside locale into a community market that delivers.

“We have turned our restaurant into a community market offering grocery essentials for pick-up or delivery. I saw that grocery stores were empty with food and supplies, and knew that I had instant access through my suppliers. I wanted to find a way to provide value to our community and also be able to keep some jobs. We are charging $10 for delivery. The delivery charge as well as any tips collected are being collected to support our non-working team members,” said Rosse.

She is not the only business owner able to stay open at this time. Olympia Flame Diner has been busy offering take-out. This family owned business has been open since 1991. Their full menu is available but during reduced hours. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Owner Patty Miranda said, “We’re all trying to navigate this new normal while trying to help our community. I have been keeping in touch with other local restaurant peers. We are trying to comfort each other.”

Meanwhile, The Cove Shopping Center seems pretty empty, but there are still a few places open, including Casa Maya, which is offering take-out from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week and noon to 9:30 p.m. on the weekend. Not only do they offer up their menu items, but also packaged alcohol. In addition, they are now offering delivery.

While the Wyndham Resort is closed, General manager Claude Dubois says that their Burger Craze restaurant is still open for pick up, as well as take-out via Uber Eats and Grub Hub. Orders can be placed at 954-596-5949. The Cafe’ Med and Patio Bar, however, are closed.

“Needless to say that very sadly this situation is affecting everyone in Deerfield Beach and the beautiful country that we live in. We want this situation to be under control as soon as possible so we can have our team members come back to work as soon as possible and do what we do best, taking care of our wonderful guests,” said Dubois, who added, “We remain very positive that it will be over soon and we are taking advantage of this opportunity to make the property look even better than it has and on enhancing our services for when we reopen.”

These are only a few of the many restaurants still open for take-out. If you know of others, please contact The Observer and let us know and we will put the word out on our Facebook. Email us at observereditor@comcast.net

Stay safe!