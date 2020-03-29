Date Extended for Property Tax Filing

Posted on 29 March 2020 by JLusk

The state has extended the final due date for the 2019 property tax payments that was due this coming Thursday. According to an order from the Florida Department of Revenue Executive Director, Jim Zingale, “The date for citizens and businesses to pay property taxes in all Florida Counties is extended from March 31 to April 15, 2020.”

Those payments submitted electronically or postmarked by the April 15th date will be considered timely payments.

The order also applies to “property tax returns filed by a railroad, railroad terminal, private car and freight line and equipment company property.” The deadline for those entities was originally April 1st, but is also being moved to April 15th.

To read the entire order, please visit: https://bit.ly/2JigikW