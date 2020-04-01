The SBA South Florida District Office will host a series of Small Business Recovery webinars to provide the latest information on how the SBA is helping small businesses with their economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0368196
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823655
Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0915149
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823656
Friday, April 3, 2020, 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0420385
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823448
Friday, April 3, 2020, 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0698553
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823657
**********************************************************
These webinars will also be offered in Spanish during the week from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Monday – Friday. Free to attend. Limited to the first 250 callers.
Phone: (202) 765-1264; Conference ID – 892635472