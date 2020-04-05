Masons give back

Posted on 05 April 2020 by JLusk

The Pompano Beach Holy Royal Arch Masons and Upchurch Management at McDonalds (on Hillsboro Beach & SW 1st Terrace) created a special event on March 28. They provided free breakfast sandwiches and hashbrowns to those in need… first come, first served. They fed about 300 families. Terry Scott said that they also went to B’nai Brith to give residents there coupons for breakfast. Former Sheriff Scott Israel, who is running again for sheriff, was among those helping the endeavor, said Scott.

“I would like to thank Upchurch Management of McDonald’s for all their help and donations, the Companions of Pompano Beach Holy Royal Arch Masons for always thinking about the needs of our community, Scott lsrael for volunteering to help pass out breakfast and Johnny Wilcox of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Deerfield Beach,” he said.