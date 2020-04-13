4th Annual Ocean Brews & Blues Festival Canceled

Posted on 13 April 2020 by JLusk

Due to the growing health concerns associated to COVID-19, the City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department is disappointed to announce the cancelation of the 4thannual Ocean Brews & Blues Festival that was to be held at the Main Beach Parking Lot on May 16th. Although festival-goers will not be able to “physically” attend Ocean Brews and Blues, the Special Events Division is busy creating a virtual Ocean Brews and Blues experience for all to enjoy from home.

For those that purchased a ticket, they will be given the option to receive a refund or to roll over their ticket purchase to next year’s Ocean Brews & Blues event on Saturday, May 15, 2021. All ticket holders will receive an email from Complete Ticket Solution with further instructions.

Be on the lookout for details on the city Facebook and Instagram pages, and follow their Ocean Brews & Blues event page for the news.

For more information, call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429 or visit www.dfb.city/events and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfDeerfieldBeachFloridaMunicipalGovernment/.