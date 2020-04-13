Antonio’s Ristorante helps first responders

Posted on 13 April 2020 by JLusk

Dana Smith gives pizza from Antonio’s to local firefighters.

Antonio’s Ristorante, located in The Cove Shopping Center in Deerfield Beach, recently gave back to first responders in the battle against COVID-19. They donated pizza to two local hospitals and, when the local fire station ordered pizza, they gave them a discount as well.

Dana Smith, who organized the event, said, “We wanted to pay it forward and spread positivity at a time like this. We are grateful for all the support locals have given us and wanted to give back. Pizza is a universal language. Thank you to the Deerfield Beach Fire Station and Broward Health North in Deerfield and in Pompano Beach.”

Antonio’s is open 2 to 8 p.m., closed on Tuesdays.

 
 
 
 

