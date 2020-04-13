Antonio’s Ristorante helps first responders

Antonio’s Ristorante, located in The Cove Shopping Center in Deerfield Beach, recently gave back to first responders in the battle against COVID-19. They donated pizza to two local hospitals and, when the local fire station ordered pizza, they gave them a discount as well.

Dana Smith, who organized the event, said, “We wanted to pay it forward and spread positivity at a time like this. We are grateful for all the support locals have given us and wanted to give back. Pizza is a universal language. Thank you to the Deerfield Beach Fire Station and Broward Health North in Deerfield and in Pompano Beach.”

Antonio’s is open 2 to 8 p.m., closed on Tuesdays.