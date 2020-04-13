Man who shoots at deputies dies

Posted on 13 April 2020 by JLusk

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Pompano Beach. At approximately 10:26 p.m., April 12, Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies responded to the 2500 block of NE 11th Court in Pompano Beach regarding a shots fired call. After deputies arrived to investigate the domestic-related shooting, at some point, Miguel Gomez fired shots at deputies who returned fire. The firearm was recovered on scene.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies or anyone else was injured.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating the domestic-related incident, and FDLE is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.