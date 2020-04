Posted on 16 April 2020 by JLusk

According to a City of Deerfield Beach report today, April 16, an additional drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 has opened at the Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W Sample Rd in Pompano Beach. You must have an appointment. They said,”The mobile testing site will allow 300 registered patients to drive through daily and be swabbed from their cars. To be tested, patients must pre-register by calling 954-320-5730 for an appointment. No walk-ups or drive-ups will be allowed.”