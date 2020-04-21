Save Small Business Fund Application Open

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has launched the Save Small Business Grant Fund. Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the program provides $5,000 grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.
To qualify, businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Employ between three and 20 people
- Located in an economically vulnerable community such as the City of Deerfield Beach
- Harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic
The application is now available: https://savesmallbusiness.com/.
For additional information, contact Kris Mory, Director of Economic Development, at 954.480.4317 or kmory@deerfield-beach.com.