Save Small Business Fund Application Open

Posted on 21 April 2020 by JLusk

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has launched the Save Small Business Grant Fund. Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the program provides $5,000 grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.

To qualify, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Employ between three and 20 people

Located in an economically vulnerable community such as the City of Deerfield Beach

Harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic

The application is now available: https://savesmallbusiness.com/.

For additional information, contact Kris Mory, Director of Economic Development, at 954.480.4317 or kmory@deerfield-beach.com.