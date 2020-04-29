Broward County opens some public spaces

Under Emergency Order 20-08, Broward County will start opening up some public spaces. It allows for the limited opening of certain parks, natural areas, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses, pools and other amenities throughout Broward County for limited use. For complete details on

requirements, limitations and restrictions. The decision to allow for an easing of restrictions throughout the County was made in consultation with the cities and neighboring counties.Staff worked collaboratively over the past two weeks to discuss the safety concerns involved in reopening facilities. Under the Emergency Order, individual municipalities and facility owners/operators may enforce more stringent rules.

Parks allowed to open include specialty and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas. Activities like walking, running, and jogging are allowed, while use of park buildings or park equipment such as picnic tables and chairs, playgrounds, campgrounds, pools and outdoor exercise equipment remains prohibited.

Residents are reminded to limit groups to no larger than ten (10) people

in any park area.See list of open parks operated by Broward County.

Emergency Order 20-08 also permits certain pools, pool decks and golf courses to open as long as social distancing rules and adherence to safety provisions are followed.

Additionally, housing developments will be able to open certain other

recreational amenities on a limited basis.Certain restrictions to recreational water access are also being lifted.All public and private boating ramps, piers and marinas may open with limitations, from 6AM to 7PM, unless otherwise determined by each host city. Boaters must adhere to all

CDC, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat capacity

guidelines.

