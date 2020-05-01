BCPS Announces Virtual Graduation Ceremonies for the Class of 2020

Posted on 01 May 2020 by JLusk

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) announces dates for the Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremonies, scheduled to take place from June 15 – 28. Each graduation ceremony will broadcast live on BECON-TV and stream live via YouTube so family and friends, local and across the country, will be able to join in celebrating this milestone achievement of their seniors.

All ceremonies will provide the traditional pomp and circumstance, including speeches by student representatives, School Board members, District and school administrators, roll call of graduates and other school graduation traditions.

The decision for virtual graduation ceremonies came after meetings between administrators, teachers and student leaders to provide input and consider graduation options.

BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie said in his letter to the Class of 2020, “With the education and training you have received, you are well prepared to be successful on whatever path you take. Our goal is to use technology to make your graduation personal and memorable.”

Additional plans for recognizing the Class of 2020 and celebrating seniors are forthcoming. Graduates and parents will receive cap and gown information and specific graduation plans from their respective schools.

To view the Class of 2020 virtual graduation schedule, visit browardschools.com/graduationschedule.