Give to Deerfield History on #GivingTuesday

The Deerfield Beach Historical Society is asking residents of Deerfield and lovers of history to participated in #GivingTuesdayNow by giving to the historical society. #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, an an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are seeking funds since their major annual fundraiser had to be canceled due to the coronavirus, as well as the shuttering temporarily of their museums: the Historic Butler House, Kester Cottage, Old School Museum and the caboose. They ask if you could donate as much as you can, it would help.

They said, “Whether you can donate $5, $25, $500, or $5,000, every little bit helps towards protecting, promoting, and enhancing the mission of the Society by maintaining our programs and facilities for our community and well beyond.”

To donate, visit www.deerfield-history.org and click on “Make a Donation.”