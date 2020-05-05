Passenger dies after vehicle crash, BSO investigates

Posted on 05 May 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash which occurred Sunday morning at the 1000 block of W. Sample Rd. in Pompano Beach.

Just after 3 a.m. on May 3, Clifford Skidmore was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck on W. Sample Rd. when his vehicle drifted off the roadway in a southeasterly direction.

The Silverado continued to drift, driving over the raised curb and through a grass swale, before striking a large traffic control signal pole.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported Skidmore to Broward Health North for injuries that were not life-threatening. The passenger, Corey Clayton, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.