Havenwood Mobile Home Park Seniors Get Groceries Through BSO partnership with Northwestern Mutual

Posted on 06 May 2020 by JLusk

Sheriff Gregory Tony and the men and women of Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team (NST) proudly partnered with Northwestern Mutual –The Striano Financial Group in Boca Raton– to purchase, package and deliver groceries to senior citizens on Friday, May 1.

Through this collaboration, $2,000 worth of groceries were purchased from the Publix Supermarket located at 3740 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach. The funds used to buy the items were raised by Northwestern Mutual and consist of canned goods, pastas, fruits, breads, crackers, jams and juices.

Sorted and packaged at the BSO Deerfield Beach District Office by BSO’s NST members and by representatives from Northwestern Mutual, the food was then hand delivered to 50 Havenwood Mobile Home Park senior citizens in Pompano Beach through BSO’s Operation Helping Hands program.

To date, Operation Helping Hands has delivered food to more than 1,200 seniors throughout Broward County and will continue to support members of the community as needed.