Drive-Thru Food Distribution–Friday, May 15

Posted on 12 May 2020 by JLusk

If being quarantined has meant that you have lost your job or lost wages, or are simply feeling it is unsafe to get out and get groceries, then the City of Deerfield Beach’s Drive-Thru Food Distribution is for you. On Friday, May 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., people can go to Quiet Waters Park and line up to receive their groceries. Note: The main entrance is closed. You must enter westbound through Hillsboro Boulevard just east of the turnpike and west of Quiet Water Elementary on the south side of the road. No ID is required.

That is all of the info. we have at this time. Keep updated with events and things happening around town here on this website, at our Facebook especially and also at the city’s website: www.deerfield-beach.com. Stay Safe and Stay Strong!