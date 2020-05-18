Broward County: Phase 1 –Monday, May, 18

Posted on 18 May 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Starting on Monday, May 14, Broward County will be in Phase 1 of reopening amid the Covid-19 crisis. What does that mean for you? More businesses are now allowed to open but are still encouraged to work at home as possible and put in place ways to social distance. Restaurants can now open at 50% capacity while maintaining 6 ft. of distancing. Outdoor seating is also allowed with distancing but it combined with indoor seating cannot exceed 100% total occupancy limits. Other businesses will be returning to work so people can now buy items they needed, get their haircut, go to the gym, visit the museum or go to the pool. These are just a few places now open (again while being cautious). To see more info. on this opening, visit Governor’s Executive Order 20-91.

County Administrator Bertha Henry said, “Businesses and residents both bear significant responsibility to ensure that the reopening of our community is safe for all. Businesses have an obligation to abide by the conditions under which they are being allowed to reopen, to provide a safe environment for their employees and customers and begin their economic recovery. Residents have a responsibility to adhere to the restrictions and guidelines. Residents are also encouraged to patronize local businesses that adhere to the guidelines, while continuing to observe responsible personal hygiene and social distancing that has enabled us to significantly slow the progression of this deadly disease.”

Officials will continue to monitor testing and enforce social distancing, etc. If a spike of cases occurs, it could lead to another partial or complete shutdown so compliance with any restrictions is important.

“Above all, we must commit to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable residents from potential exposure to COVID-19,” added Henry.

Just because many of these places are opening does not mean parties and major events will resume … yet. As of now, groups of more than 10 are still not able to congregate together.

Businesses need to make sure they keep everything clean and adhere to the restrictions.

For the latest updates, visit FloridaHealth.gov, email COVID-19@flhealth.gov or call the COVID Call Center at 954-357-9500. To learn what Broward County is doing to keep the community safe, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus.