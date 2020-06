The historic Sample-McDougald House in Pompano has announced they are reopening for limited house tours on June 1st. Given the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, they will be limiting tours to five people at a time and guests must wear masks. There will be no events at this time. The lionfish derby as been canceled for this year and the roast of G.H. Usman has been postponed. For more information on all events, visit the Sample-McDougald website, email info@samplemcdougald.org or call 754-307-5446