Virtual City Commission Meeting – June 2

The regular Deerfield Beach City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. utilizing communications media technology with elected officials and City staff participating through video conferencing.

A copy of the agenda for the meeting will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas.

The agenda includes a link to the Zoom virtual meeting as well as instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube and Zoom.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT (954) 480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213. For additional information, visit www.dfb.city.