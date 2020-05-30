Sales Tax Holiday–Through June 4

Posted on 30 May 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Don’t forget, it is time for Hurricane Season (starting on June 1), which means it is time to stock up. It also means it is time for the Sales Tax Holiday. If you have not prepared your Hurricane Kit, now is the time. Until June 4, there will be no sales tax on various items related to preparedness.

Eligible Items Include:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas):

-Candles, Flashlights, Lanterns

Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):

•AAA-cell

•AA-cell

•C-cell

•D-cell

•6-volt

•9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food-storage;nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank)

•Two-way

•Weather band

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

For more information, visit:

https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Pages/default.aspx