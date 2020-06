Posted on 31 May 2020 by JLusk

Due to the protesting/ rioting that has been seen in various areas around the country over the death of George Floyd, all counties in the Tri-County area have imposed curfews. There is a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be aware that protests have popped up in different locations. As of press time, There have been sources saying there have been protests down in Miami area, in Ft. Lauderdale, in Palm Beach and even in areas northward in the state. Stay safe!