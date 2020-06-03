Emergency Curfew Order Has Been Terminated

Posted on 03 June 2020 by JLusk

As of June 3, County Administrator Bertha Henry has terminated the Emergency Curfew Order that was imposed on Broward County since May 31.

However, if required to protect Broward County residents and businesses, a curfew may be reimposed for part or all of the County, including incorporated and unincorporated areas, with as little as one (1) hour prior written notice designating the applicable area(s).

A curfew will be reimposed if there is evidence of possible civil unrest that threatens the health, safety, or welfare of the public. Broward County Code of Ordinances gives the County Administrator the authority to impose a general curfew applicable throughout the community while there is a State of Local Emergency in effect, issued on Sunday, May 31st.

Municipalities may have still have curfews in place. Residents are urged to check with their municipality for any stricter pronouncements.