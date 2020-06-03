Virtual CRA Meeting – June 9, 2020

Posted on 03 June 2020 by JLusk

The Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. with elected officials and City staff participating through video conferencing.

A copy of the agenda for the June 9 meeting can be found at http://www.deerfield- beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas.

Ready to access? Use the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85005159288?pwd=ZXFTUTFuajdJc3g3Nmc5dkIzZFYvdz09

The meeting begins at 6:45 p.m.

You can also dial in via telephone instead by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and inserting the Meeting ID — 850 0515 9288 — when prompted. No computer or access code is required. Don’t forget the password… It is 768361

For more information on using Zoom, please visit https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us.

The meeting will also be available to the public via YouTube for audio and video access; however, public participation, i.e. comments are not possible. The link to watch the meeting via YouTube will be active no earlier than 6:45 p.m. on June 9 and can be found by clicking the camera icon in the Media column at http://www.deerfield- beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas .

Public participation is strongly encouraged. Your comments will be limited to three minutes per person. To participate, please choose the option best for you and remember to include your name and address for the record.

Via Email – Public comments and documents may be submitted via email to web.clerk@dfb.city. Public comments will be read aloud during the meeting and added to the record. Emails can be submitted prior to the meeting or until the public hearing session is closed. Live Zoom Video Participation – If attending via Zoom online, at the appropriate public comment period, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab, and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized. Live Zoom Telephone Participation – If attending via Zoom by telephone, at the appropriate public comment period, press *9 to “raise your hand” and your audio will be unmuted when you are recognized.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT 954-480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213. For additional information on the agenda items for the Commission meeting, please visit www.dfb.city.