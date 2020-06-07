City of Deerfield Beach Opens Free COVID-19 Testing Site

Posted on 07 June 2020 by JLusk

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has partnered with the City of Deerfield Beach to open a free, public COVID-19 walk-up testing site. The testing site will open on Monday, June 8, and will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This testing schedule will run through Saturday, June 20, and may be extended.

The location is Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 4455 SW Second Street, Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441. This site will not only assist the state identify COVID-19 trends in South Florida, it will allow those in the community to easily access necessary free testing.

“We encourage our residents to take advantage of this free testing service as we continue to move forward safely to other phases of re-openings in the near future,” said Mayor Bill Ganz.

Appointments are not required; however, please call 954-412-7300 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

For additional information or questions, call the Broward County COVID-19 hotline at 954-357-9500.