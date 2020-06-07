Over 30 Firearms Recovered by BSO– Pompano

Posted on 07 June 2020 by JLusk

On Thursday, June 4, about two dozen handguns were recovered and five subjects detained in Pompano Beach in connection to the theft of 31 firearms out of Miami-Dade County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) recently contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (VIPER) unit requesting their assistance in locating and retrieving firearms stolen from the Airport Pawn & Gun store located at 831 N. Le Jeune Road in Miami-Dade County. The theft occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 1.

“Through investigative means and cross-agency collaboration, BSO’s VIPER and Gang Investigation Unit, in conjunction with ATF agents, the City of Miami Police Department and the Department of Probation and Parole, successfully recovered multiple stolen firearms off the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward counties,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

“The Miami Police Department is grateful to ATF and BSO’s VIPER and Gang Investigations Unit for their effort and collaboration, which resulted in the recovery of these stolen firearms taken from the City of Miami. Thanks to our federal and local partners we have less stolen firearms on our streets today, and our local business owner will be able to have their property returned to them upon conclusion of the investigation,” Chief Jorge R. Colina said.

Five subjects, were located and detained at 621 N.E. 24th St. in Pompano Beach. Detectives say six handguns were recovered in a backpack and 18 others were located throughout different parts of Broward County. The stolen guns were turned over to ATF.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry along with our state and local law enforcement partners to prevent criminals from illegally acquiring firearms. Burglaries of federally licensed firearms retailers represent particularly brazen crimes that hold potential for additional crimes when stolen firearms are sold on the street to persons who can’t purchase firearms legally. ATF’s public safety mission is broad, and its role in combatting firearm violence is critical to our priority of reducing violent crime within the communities in which we serve,” ATF Special Agent In Charge (SAC) Robert Cekada said.

Still shots previously released by ATF shows eight subjects involved in the theft. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered by ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for information that leads to arrests.