Broward to open movie theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys and more–June 15

Posted on 08 June 2020 by JLusk

A s of today, June 8, summer camps are open and vacation rentals too; next will be other services, including bowling alleys, arcades, laser tag, concert and play houses, auditoriums and movie theaters–which will be open at 50% capacity next Monday, June 15 with sanitation and other safety procedures in place, just like restaurants and other businesses, which have already been open in this way, have put into place. Masks, hand washing, etc. will be at play. For a full list of details and requirements, see https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Documents/Emergency%20Order%2020-15.pdf