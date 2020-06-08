Deerfield– Budget Work Sessions Fiscal Year 2021

The City of Deerfield Beach will be holding a series of Budget Work Sessions through virtual meeting technology. The public is invited to attend and observe the process. A copy of the agenda will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas. The agenda includes a link to the Zoom virtual meeting as well as instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube and Zoom.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 22, 2020

6:00PM Call to Order & Roll Call

6:05PM Introduction

6:10PM Budget 101

6:25PM Revenue Forecast

6:35PM Major FY20 Budget Initiatives & Changes

6:50PM Financial Services

7:05PM Information Technology Services

7:20PM Human Resources

7:40PM Purchasing & Office of Budget & Performance

7:55PM Public Affairs & Marketing

8:15PM City Clerk

8:30PM Public Input

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

6:00PM Call to Order & Roll Call

6:05PM Environmental Services

6:30PM Sustainable Management

7:05PM Ocean Rescue

7:15PM Fire Rescue

7:40PM Law Enforcement

8:05PM Public Input

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

6:00PM Call to Order & Roll Call

6:05PM Economic Development

6:25PM Planning & Development Services

Building & Inspection Services

Code Compliance

6:55PM Community Development

Community Participation

7:25PM Center for Active Aging

7:45PM Parks & Recreation

8:15PM Public Input

For additional information, please contact the Office of Budget & Performance via email at dfbbudget@deerfield-beach.com.