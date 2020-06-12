| News

Revised Budget Work Sessions Fiscal Year 2021

Posted on 12 June 2020 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach will be holding a series of Budget Work Sessions through virtual meeting technology. The public is invited to attend and observe the process. A copy of the agenda will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas. The agenda includes a link to the Zoom virtual meeting as well as instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube and Zoom. The schedule is as follows:

Please note times and presentation schedules have changed; this schedule replaces any previously posted schedule.

Monday, June 22, 2020

6:00PM                      Call to Order & Roll Call

6:05PM                      Introduction

6:10PM                      Budget 101

6:25PM                      Revenue Forecast

6:35PM                      Major FY21 Budget Initiatives & Changes

6:50PM                      Financial Services

7:10PM                      Information Technology Services

7:25PM                      Human Resources

7:45PM                      Public Affairs & Marketing

8:00PM                      City Clerk

8:15PM                      Public Input

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

6:00PM                      Call to Order & Roll Call

6:05PM                      Environmental Services

6:35PM                      Planning & Development Services

Building & Inspection Services

Code Compliance

7:05PM                      Ocean Rescue

7:15PM                      Fire Rescue

7:40PM                      Law Enforcement

8:05PM                      Public Input

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

6:00PM                      Call to Order & Roll Call

6:05PM                      Economic Development

6:25PM                      Community Development

Community Participation

6:55PM                      Sustainable Management

7:25PM                      Center for Active Aging

7:45PM                      Parks & Recreation

8:15PM                      Public Input

For additional information, please contact the Office of Budget & Performance via email at dfbbudget@deerfield-beach.com.

 

 

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here