Revised Budget Work Sessions Fiscal Year 2021

The City of Deerfield Beach will be holding a series of Budget Work Sessions through virtual meeting technology. The public is invited to attend and observe the process. A copy of the agenda will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas. The agenda includes a link to the Zoom virtual meeting as well as instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube and Zoom. The schedule is as follows:
Please note times and presentation schedules have changed; this schedule replaces any previously posted schedule.
Monday, June 22, 2020
6:00PM Call to Order & Roll Call
6:05PM Introduction
6:10PM Budget 101
6:25PM Revenue Forecast
6:35PM Major FY21 Budget Initiatives & Changes
6:50PM Financial Services
7:10PM Information Technology Services
7:25PM Human Resources
7:45PM Public Affairs & Marketing
8:00PM City Clerk
8:15PM Public Input
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
6:00PM Call to Order & Roll Call
6:05PM Environmental Services
6:35PM Planning & Development Services
Building & Inspection Services
Code Compliance
7:05PM Ocean Rescue
7:15PM Fire Rescue
7:40PM Law Enforcement
8:05PM Public Input
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
6:00PM Call to Order & Roll Call
6:05PM Economic Development
6:25PM Community Development
Community Participation
6:55PM Sustainable Management
7:25PM Center for Active Aging
7:45PM Parks & Recreation
8:15PM Public Input
For additional information, please contact the Office of Budget & Performance via email at dfbbudget@deerfield-beach.com.